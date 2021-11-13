Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler meets with Hinds Co. Detention Center employees to discuss worker demands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -According to interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, employees at the Hinds County Detention Center met with him about concerns that they wanted addressed immediately.

Crisler stated that he met with less than a dozen employees to discuss employee concerns over lack of pay, safety, and not being appreciated.

Crisler informed employees that they should expect to see a 5% raise in the next month, and that they will also see a boost in pay as a result of COVID-19 pay.

He says that the next steps will be meeting with county leaders to discuss employees receiving bi-weekly paychecks as opposed to being paid once a month.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.