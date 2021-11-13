Hinds supervisor reveals plans for new detention center, argues process was secret

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors say a new detention center could be ready to move forward very soon, but not everybody’s on board with it.

“I’m letting the cat out the bag. Because it is time to let the cat out of the bag,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

Archie admitted he’s been part of private meetings with Board President Credell Calhoun for nearly two years to eventually spend tens of millions on a new detention center.

“Credell Calhoun’s idea was to keep it away from the public,” Archie said.

Calhoun said he planned to tell the public about it next week and resents the implication that those meetings were “secret.”

“We were trying to get a facility, get the Justice Department... working with all the pieces trying to get it together. And then we’re going to let the public know exactly where we are,” Calhoun said.

Once approved, the new facility will be built near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center on East McDowell Road, costing around $35 million for initially a two-hundred-bed facility, eventually expanding to six hundred beds.

“It’s going to be financed by credit, and then we will come up with a way to pay off the credit. We’re not going to do bonds or anything like that,” Calhoun said.

The board president said building something from the ground up will allow them to coordinate with the Department of Justice and make sure all of it complies with the federal consent decree issued several years ago.

“When they built that facility, it was not up to standard. It was in trouble from the start. And they’ve been putting lipstick on the pig ever since,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said they could get the facility up and running in eighteen months.

Archie believes a short-term solution is needed now.

“We can’t wait for people to die. Six months later, eight months later, people are dying now,” Archie said.

