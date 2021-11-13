First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect through overnight period for frigid temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a sunny, but fairly chilly day, we have a very cold night ahead of us! With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop pretty fast through the overnight hours where we will likely wake up with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s tomorrow morning. For this reason, a Freeze Warning will go into effect at 11 PM tonight and will go until 9 AM Sunday morning. Remember to protect your pets and plants! A light freeze/frost will be possible.

It will certainly be a frigid start to our Sunday tomorrow morning, but temperatures are expected to warm up nicely throughout the day. Expect highs tomorrow afternoon to reach the middle and upper 60s, which is close to where we should be for this time of year. More sunshine will also be around to end off a quiet and bright weekend!

Temperatures will be on the mild side heading into the new week. Highs will be in the 70s up until Wednesday before our next cold front marches in. Showers look possibly with this front Wednesday night and into Thursday. We will cool back down to the 60s and dry out towards the end of the work week on Friday. Another frontal system could bring us another opportunity for rain next weekend.

