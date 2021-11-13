First Alert Forecast: Cold today with seasonable temperatures returning Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday

A cold go for us here in our area! The front continues to push east through the South with much colder and dryer air from the north moving in across the southern region cooling us down a lot! A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday 11 pm going into Sunday at 9 am. We will continue to monitor this over the next couple of hours, it’s something to be aware of. Saturday, as Cold Dry Air continues to push into our area, we will struggle to get into the mid to upper 50s across our viewing area. High on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and Low mid-30s. Saturday will be nice outside, but it will be a cold day for us. So please stay warm.

Saturday night going into Sunday, FROST and potential freeze will be possible Sunday morning as many will wake up to some frost on windshields and the tops of grass in yards. During the afternoon on Sunday, we do warm-up to the Low to mid-60s for the High and will return to the mid to low 40s for the Low. Monday through Wednesday, our Highs will return to trend upward as we return in the upper 60s and low 70s for the High and the upper 40s and low 50s for the Low. We do see a clearing returning for the area.

Wednesday another front prepares to push across the region again bringing another chance for rain during the evening. Rain Chances look to return Thursday of next week with a 30 to 40% chance of showers. High is in the low 70s and Low mid-50s. Friday we return to seasonable temperatures with Highs back in the mid-60s

