The End Zone: Week 13

WLBT's The End Zone
WLBT's The End Zone
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week 13 of high school football is here! Here are this week’s scores.

DeSoto Central vs Madison Central

Clinton vs Southaven

Harrison Central vs Brandon

Warren Central vs D’Iberville

Pearl vs Ocean Springs

Ridgeland vs West Point

Cleveland Central vs Vicksburg

East Central vs Brookhaven

McComb vs Mendenhall

Kossuth vs Yazoo County

Magee vs Enterprise-Clarke

Jefferson Davis County vs Hazlehurst

Morton vs Raleigh

Velma Jackson vs Kemper County

Philadelphia vs Pelahatchie

Pisgah vs Newton

Lake vs Scott Central

Jackson Academy vs MRA

Jackson Prep vs Hartfield Academy

Copiah Academy vs Leake Academy

Tri-County Academy vs Greenville St. Joseph

Canton Academy vs Centreville Academy

Claiborne (La.) vs Manchester Academy

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

