WLBT’s things to know 11/12/21: At-home vaccinations, Reeves’ State of Emergency, and Rittenhouse trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. At-home vaccinations

First Choice Family Healthcare is working to get the COVID vaccine to those who want to get the shot but can’t get to a clinic or pharmacy. The family clinic is hosting a “Hinds County Vaccination Caravan” on Saturday, November 12. The vaccination event is for those residents who are disabled, sick, or homebound and can’t travel. The clinic is focusing on residents in rural parts of Hinds County including Edwards, Utica, Bolton and Raymond to ensure everyone has access to the shot.

2. Reeves’ State of Emergency

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will not again extend the State of Emergency related to COVID-19. Instead, it will be allowed to expire on November 20. The current State of Emergency was set to expire on November 11, but this decision will extend it eight more days. Reeves had been extending the State of Emergency on a month-to-month basis to aid the state’s response to COVID-19 hospitalization and vaccination efforts.

3. Rittenhouse trial

The defense rested its case Thursday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments Monday in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. Rittenhouse’s lawyers put on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.

