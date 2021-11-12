VA hosts first Fitness Challenge to honor veterans

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - No somber programs Thursday for former service members in the V.A.’s recreational therapy program.

Veterans Day honored them by promoting health and wellness. The first Fitness Challenge brought the military branches together for an event about the mind, body and soul.

“To interact with other veterans is a positive thing,” said Titus Therman.

The Vietnam vet is spending part of Veterans Day participating in the V.A.’s Fitness Challenge at the Flowood YMCA. The 72-year-old exercises regularly here and is excited to be amongst former service members.

“When you get accessibility and you see your veterans and see your friends and things like that, it kinda inspires you a little bit and keeps you on your tip toes,” said Therman.

The V.A.’s Recreational Therapy Program wanted to honor veterans by promoting help and wellness and throwing in a little fun. More than 40 veterans participated in the Fitness Challenge.

“Being able to come here helps us to remember why we did it and what we did,” said Ed Douglas.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran served seven years during the Vietnam era and signed up for the event as a way to remember his military family.

“It’s a time to think about my family. My father was in the Navy,” said Douglass. “I’ve got an uncle who was in the Navy and a couple of cousins and everything that were in the Marine Corps.”

The Veteran Administration’s Recreational Therapy Supervisor, Dr. Devonda Elliot, organized the event to give veterans something special to look forward to this Veterans Day.

“We wanted to try something different this year. So we wanted to honor them and celebrate them for all of their hard work and service but not in the traditional setting of a program,” said Elliot. “We’re gonna continue to keep our veterans strong and keep them where they’re mobile, moving and more engaged to keep them out of the hospital.”

Veterans also received vaccines and boosters. The day of fun and exercise was followed by a recognition program and luncheon.

