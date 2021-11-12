Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had about 1/4 of an inch of rain today, but we are still below normal on rainfall. Expect drier weather to return and despite highs close to 70 Friday, much colder weather is moving in this weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with a little patchy fog by morning. Highs on Friday will reach 70, before the bottom starts to fall out Friday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning and into the lower and middle 30s Sunday morning. A frost and freeze is possible in many spots Sunday morning. Protect plants and pets beforehand. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for rain won’t come again until the end of next week. Warmer highs will return then as well. Average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 45. Northwest wind tonight at 5mph will become more westerly at the same speed Friday. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:03pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.