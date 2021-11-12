Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had about 1/4 of an inch of rain today, but we are still below normal on rainfall. Expect drier weather to return and despite highs close to 70 Friday, much colder weather is moving in this weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with a little patchy fog by morning. Highs on Friday will reach 70, before the bottom starts to fall out Friday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning and into the lower and middle 30s Sunday morning. A frost and freeze is possible in many spots Sunday morning. Protect plants and pets beforehand. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for rain won’t come again until the end of next week. Warmer highs will return then as well. Average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 45. Northwest wind tonight at 5mph will become more westerly at the same speed Friday. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:03pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Lily Tomlin plays Ernestine the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she...
‘B’ is for ‘banned:’ Mississippi’s historic battle with Sesame Street

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms for parts of Veterans Day; chilly air returns by weekend
Post Fronts, Much Cooler Air Will Slip Into The Area By Week's End Th
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms for parts of Veterans Day; cooler by weekend
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Quiet, Mild Weather Continues Wednesday Ahead of Rain Chances For Parts of Veterans Day Thursday
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Wednesday; rain, storm chances Veterans Day