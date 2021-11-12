Some businesses along Hwy 80 will be without water Sunday, Jackson leaders say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several businesses along Hwy 80 in Jackson will be without water Sunday morning, as the city installs a new water valve to assist with a development at the Old Highway Inn.

City Engineer Charles Williams said the work will require water to be temporarily shut off for a short period of time. He said the installation should take a couple of hours if no issues arise.

The city has been in contact with most of the business owners that will be impacted by the work. Those businesses include:

J&H Gas

McDonald’s

Popeyes

Cookout

Pizza Hut

Captain D’s

Puckett Machinery

Creshale’s Cafe

Carson Tire & Muffler

Capital Pawn Shop.

Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued for the affected area.

No details were available on the development that would be impacted by the work.

