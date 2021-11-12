Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider

Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider
Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - For five years, a rural Mississippi county has been without a hospital, but now a new facility is bridging the great health divide in Quitman County.

Friday morning, the ribbon was cut at the new Quitman Community Hospital in Marks.

This is the first medical provider in the county since 2016. Congressman Bennie Thompson, who attended the ribbon-cutting, says any community without a hospital is in trouble.

“Quitman County is what you call medically underserved. That means that our children die quicker than any other area. That means our seniors die faster. You’ve now started the process of addressing that problem,” Thompson said.

The hospital will be a fully functional medical-surgical hospital with a 24-hour emergency department. Leaders say with more funding in the future, the hope is to increase the number of beds from seven to 20.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
Documents: The MetroCenter Mall is now owned by the State of Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi.
JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Hannah Harrison
DPS names new director of human resources
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff
Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against former chief of staff