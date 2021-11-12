Perry Co. school bus catches on fire, no injuries reported

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County school bus was engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

According to Cindy Stogner, the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s, Courtney Byrd, house on Ward Drive near Runnelstown.

Stogner said Byrd noticed a crackling noise after her daughter got out of the bus. She then saw that the bus was on fire.

Byrd and the school bus driver were able to get all of the children out of the bus before it was fully engulfed, Stogner said.

Byrd said 10 children got off the bus. She said the bus was completely engulfed in flames within seven minutes.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene, along with Perry County volunteer fire departments to put out the fire.

Stogner, who was also at the scene, said that there were no injuries reported to her knowledge.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

