Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Overnight crash causes power outages in Rankin Co.

An overnight car crash is the cause of power outages in Rankin Co.
An overnight car crash is the cause of power outages in Rankin Co.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight car crash is the cause of power outages in Rankin Co.

We’re told a car ran into a utility pole near the intersection of Spillway and Old Fannin roads, and that led to the outage.

When 3 On Your Side got there, the car was already gone, and crews were working to fix the pole and get service restored.

Entergy reports that up to 500 customers are without power in this area.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
Documents: The MetroCenter Mall is now owned by the State of Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi.
JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive

Latest News

A city in Mississippi is settling a lawsuit brought by a white former police lieutenant who...
White officer said he was moved to prevent Black’s promotion
WLBT at 6a
Brief, Yet Substantial Cold Blast Enters The Picture For Weekend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ chill on final approach
Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall
Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall