Overnight crash causes power outages in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight car crash is the cause of power outages in Rankin Co.

We’re told a car ran into a utility pole near the intersection of Spillway and Old Fannin roads, and that led to the outage.

When 3 On Your Side got there, the car was already gone, and crews were working to fix the pole and get service restored.

Entergy reports that up to 500 customers are without power in this area.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.