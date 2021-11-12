JPD officer taken to hospital after losing control of vehicle
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer suffered minor injuries early Friday morning after losing control of his vehicle while responding to a call.
“He was responding to a call, hit something in the road, and had an accident,” Chief James Daivs said.
The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
The wreck occurred on I-220 near Watkins Drive.
Davis said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injures.
The chief did not know if had been released from the hospital by mid-morning Friday.
It was not known what kind of call the officer was responding to.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.