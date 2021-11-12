JPD officer taken to hospital after losing control of vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer suffered minor injuries early Friday morning after losing control of his vehicle while responding to a call.

“He was responding to a call, hit something in the road, and had an accident,” Chief James Daivs said.

The officer was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The wreck occurred on I-220 near Watkins Drive.

Davis said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injures.

The chief did not know if had been released from the hospital by mid-morning Friday.

It was not known what kind of call the officer was responding to.

