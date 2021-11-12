Jackson Free Clinic receives special grant from the American Academy of Family Physician’s Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Free Clinic is one of 15 clinics in the U.S. to receive a 2021 grant from Family Medicine Cares USA, a signature program of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Foundation.

The $9,949 grant will be used to help the clinic purchase medical equipment and instruments to enhance primary care, from diagnosis through treatment. “

This grant will enable us to improve and expand our telehealth services through the establishment of a designated telehealth suite in the clinic with high-quality technological equipment,” says Somto Ngwudike, chief finance officer and an executive officer of the clinic.

“It will help us reach more patients in our community and alleviate the travel burden on our patients, some of whom drive more than two hours for our services.”

Over the past several years, free clinics have seen a dramatic rise in patient visits – and those patients include men, women, and children, many from working households.

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increased demand for our services,” says Ngwudike.

“Many of the patients we serve are kind, hardworking, everyday people and families with limited time and resources. Our presence in the community serves not only to provide these patients with care, but to also connect them with community resources that will help improve their everyday lives.” Rebecca Jaffe, MD, president of the AAFP Foundation, says the need for free clinics – throughout the U.S. – far exceeds the existing capacity.

“Our family physician donors understand the incredible demands that clinics like Jackson Free Clinic face these days,” says Jaffe.

“Thanks to their generosity, we doubled the amount of Family Medicine Cares USA grant money this year to help the clinics enhance care for patients without the safety net of insurance.” After this funding cycle, 94 free clinics – in 32 states and one U.S. territory – will have been awarded a Family Medicine Cares USA grant.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.