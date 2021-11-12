Hinds County has not hired a vendor to deliver machines for Nov. 23 runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One contractor says he will withdraw his bid to deliver voting machines for the Nov. 23 runoff if he does not find out Friday he has been chosen for the work.

“I’m going to have to,” said Kenneth Williams, owner of Professionals on Wheels. “I’m not going to have enough time.”

With less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 23 sheriff’s race runoff, the county has yet to select a contractor to deliver voting machines to the precincts.

“They haven’t done anything on that yet,” said Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun. “They are working on it right now.”

The news comes weeks after the county experienced numerous delivery issues prior to the Nov. 2 election.

In October, the county brought on Terry’s Installation to deliver 154 voting machines, express voting machines, tables, and chairs to the county’s 108 precincts.

However, the county had to switch vendors days before the election because machines had broken, delivered to the wrong locations, and returned to Election Commission headquarters for non-delivery.

Professionals on Wheels was brought on to do the cleanup work and completed deliveries the day before the elections.

District 1 Election Commissioner Kidada Brown is worried that if the county doesn’t act soon, history will repeat itself.

“We’re down to a little over a week before the runoff. Everything needs to be ready to go by Monday or Tuesday of next week,” she said. “The matter needs to be resolved.”

Meanwhile, Williams says he needs to know by Friday if he will receive the bid, so his crews can start dropping off machines by Tuesday.

“I need to make calls, (to ensure) somebody is at the precinct to open doors and let us in,” he said. “You have churches that don’t have staff, and you have community centers that are not open. At the fire stations, they’re in and out.”

Many of the precincts in Hinds County are churches, community centers, and fire stations. Additionally, some precincts are unable to accept voting equipment until the day before the election.

“It’s going to be pushing it if they tell me Monday,” he said. “It can be done, but it’s going to be really last minute.”

Williams questions why it has taken the county so long to hire a firm. He submitted his quote on Monday.

Brown was unsure as well. She and other commissioners have been kept in the dark on the hiring process.

Calhoun said county officials began working on the runoff the day after the Nov. 2 races. He was not sure how many quotes had been submitted.

“Last time I heard, they only had one. I think they may have gotten a couple more since then. I know they have at least two.”

He was not sure when a company would be hired but did not expect a contract to be in place by Monday. “It probably won’t be reached by our next meeting,” he said.

The board meets on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Calhoun said the board put County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones in charge of overseeing the election and ensuring a delivery vendor is in place.

Jones could not be reached for comment.

