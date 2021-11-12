Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson V.A. got a new name 25 years ago this week.

There was a big unveiling ceremony for the new signage, letting everyone know it was now called the “G. V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. Medical Center.”

Montgomery was a longtime friend of the military, and he was preparing to retire from the U.S. Congress after thirty years in office--12 of which he served as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Montgomery himself served in World War II and the Korean War.

He died in 2006, but the V-A was named in his honor on Veterans Day, November 11, 1996.

#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled
#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled(WLBT Archives)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
Documents: The MetroCenter Mall is now owned by the State of Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi.
JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive

Latest News

There was a big unveiling ceremony for the new signage, letting everyone know it was now called...
#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled
#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID