#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson V.A. got a new name 25 years ago this week.
There was a big unveiling ceremony for the new signage, letting everyone know it was now called the “G. V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. Medical Center.”
Montgomery was a longtime friend of the military, and he was preparing to retire from the U.S. Congress after thirty years in office--12 of which he served as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
Montgomery himself served in World War II and the Korean War.
He died in 2006, but the V-A was named in his honor on Veterans Day, November 11, 1996.
