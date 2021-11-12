JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson V.A. got a new name 25 years ago this week.

There was a big unveiling ceremony for the new signage, letting everyone know it was now called the “G. V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. Medical Center.”

Montgomery was a longtime friend of the military, and he was preparing to retire from the U.S. Congress after thirty years in office--12 of which he served as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Montgomery himself served in World War II and the Korean War.

He died in 2006, but the V-A was named in his honor on Veterans Day, November 11, 1996.

#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled (WLBT Archives)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.