First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ chill on final approach

FRIDAY: In the wake of the first front, expect sunshine mixing with zones of patchy fog to kick off your day with temperatures in the 40s; we’ll rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Our next front will slip through during the evening and overnight period – kicking up a bank of clouds as it sweeps through. Lows will fall back into the lower 40s on the heels of a brisk NW breeze.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure asserts itself over central and southwest Mississippi heading into the weekend – yielding bright sunshine and chilly air in the wake of Friday’s front. Expect highs in the 50s Saturday after starting off near 40. A widespread frost will be possible early Sunday as lows drop into the lower to middle 30s under clear skies. We’ll rebound into the 60s as weak front pushes past the area to the north.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll remain quiet through much of next week as high pressure holds over the area. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs gradually warming back from the 60s Monday to the 70s Tuesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of rain chances returning Thursday into Friday. Expect highs to come back down from their perch in the 70s Wednesday to the 60s by late week.

