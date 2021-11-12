Family clinic offering at-home vaccinations in Hinds Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Choice Family Healthcare is working to get the COVID vaccine to those who want to get the shot but can’t get to a clinic or pharmacy.

The family clinic is hosting a “Hinds County Vaccination Caravan” on Saturday, November 12.

The vaccination event is for those residents who are disabled, sick, or homebound and can’t travel.

The clinic is focusing on residents in rural parts of Hinds County including Edwards, Utica, Bolton and Raymond to ensure everyone has access to the shot.

Hinds County residents interested in getting the shot at home this weekend should call 601-526-9001.

The clinic is also reach looking to partner with more schools and churches in the Hinds County Community as well to help get the shot to youth and those who need it.

