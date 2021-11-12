DPS names new director of human resources

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hannah Harrison is the new director of human resources for the Department of Public Safety, Commissioner Sean Tindell announced.

Harrison previously served at the Mississippi Bar as Director of Communications and Engagement and as Director of Administration and Support Services at the Institutions of Higher Learning.

“I am excited to join the Department of Public Safety serving in Human Resources,” said Director Hannah Harrison. “The department encompasses a wide variety of positions, all of which are directly or indirectly tasked to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. I hope to provide each employee with first-class human resources support to ensure their needs are met.”

