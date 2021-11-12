Documents: The MetroCenter Mall is now owned by the State of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information about the status of the MetroCenter Mall. Apparently it has, once again, changed ownership.

According to documents on the Hinds County Tax Assessor’s website, the mall was sold in August due to unpaid taxes.

Former owner, Emily Seiferth Sanders, owed $99,000 in taxes on the failing property. Documents show the property is now owned by the State of Mississippi.

Sanders has three years to pay the taxes and penalties on the mall in order to reclaim ownership.

In the meantime, Sanders still has at least two lawsuits pending in federal court over accusations of non-payment to contractors who worked on the property.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.