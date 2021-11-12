County selects Professionals on Wheels to deliver voting machines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a day after Kenneth Williams said he wouldn’t have enough time to deliver the equipment if he wasn’t hired by Friday, Hinds County has selected his firm to deliver voting machines for the Nov. 23 runoff.

Williams confirmed that the county had selected Professionals on Wheels to take voting machines, express voting machines, tables chairs, and other items to precincts for the upcoming special election.

The bid was for $40,000 and will include picking up and returning items to the Election Commission warehouse.

“We’re going to get started calling precincts and setting up deliveries,” he said. “My guys want to start (making deliveries) Monday. They called me and said they want to start rolling.”

Kenneth Williams says his quote was rejected - clipped version

Williams found out he had been selected around noon. The contract is for $40,000.

Professionals’ six staffers will start calling precinct contacts Friday and will start making deliveries next week.

In all, the company will have to deliver 154 machines to 108 precincts. The contract also includes delivering express voting machines, tables, chairs, precinct ballot bags, and PPE for poll workers.

Williams, who submitted a quote for the job Monday, has still not gotten paid for deliveries made for the Nov. 2 special election.

Professionals on Wheels was brought on just days before the election after the previous company was unable to complete the work. That contract was for $25,000.

At a closed meeting Monday, Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones told commissioners that his staff would recommend the board of supervisors not pay the contract, saying the county did not follow proper procedures for bringing the company on.

For professional services under $50,000, counties must obtain two quotes and award the contract to the lowest and best bid.

Professionals was given the contract the Thursday prior to the Nov. 2 election after the previous contractor, Terry’s Installation, was unable to complete the work.

It was not known how the county failed to follow procurement laws.

Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado said the county will now have to get a judge’s approval to make the payment.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 23 to vote in the special election sheriff’s race runoff between Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones. The winner will serve the remainder of the term of the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

Vance passed away this summer due to complications from COVID-19.

