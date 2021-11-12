Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Consider This: Vote for Hinds County Sheriff

By Ted Fortenberry
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, Hinds County held a special election to select someone to fill the rest of the term of Sheriff Lee Vance.

As you are probably aware, Sheriff Vance tragically passed away a few months ago due to complications from COVID. Sheriff Vance was well respected, so whoever is elected to finish his term will have big shoes to fill.

With Hinds County dealing with a major increase in crime, especially in Jackson, deciding who will serve as the county’s chief law enforcement official is a very, very important decision.

But guess what… it must not be important to most everyone who calls Hinds County home.

There are more than 166,000 registered voters in Hinds County. In the special election last week, 33,000 people cast a ballot - less than 20% of the registered voters. That is pathetic.

This month when we recognize our veterans, what a slap in the face to those men and women who defend our country so we have the right to vote. To the 19% who did cast a ballot, it’s obvious you know the value of one of our most important rights we have as Americans.

Hinds County is the most populous county in our state. It includes Jackson, Clinton, Byram, Utica, Bolton, Edwards, Terry, Raymond, and many other communities.

That’s a lot of people who are impacted by the person serving as sheriff and the law enforcement personnel who work in that department.

If you live in Hinds County, you have two candidates who are now headed to a runoff election on November 23, less than two weeks away. It is critical that you get out and vote.

You have a chance to select the person who will have a major impact on the safety of the communities where you and your family live.

All elections are important, but local elections have more of an impact on our day-to-day lives than any other.

A 19% voter turnout is unacceptable. You can make a difference. It’s been proven time and time again… one vote does matter. Make sure you find time to vote on Tuesday, November 23.

