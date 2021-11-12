Amber Alert now issued for 5-year-old girl who was abducted by man in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide search is underway for a missing 5-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted by a 36-year-old man.

Ana Burke was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Canton, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Jackson Township police said.

Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen Thursday in Canton. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Authorities said Burke is believed to be in danger. A poster from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said she was abducted by a non-family member.

Authorities have reason to believe she is with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, according to an alert issued early Friday.

The alert said they were last seen at the Goodwill Store located at 7257 Fulton Drive NW.

Initially, an endangered missing child alert was issued for Burke just after midnight on Friday, but authorities then changed it to an Amber Alert hours later after 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Stinnett is driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Burke has blonde/strawberry hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen Thursday in Canton. (Source: Jackson Twp. Police Dept. via Facebook)

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 832-1553.

