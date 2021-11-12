Connect. Shop. Support Local.
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr., Portia Williams, Anthony Bryant, Indya Pauldo(Source: East Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police said six suspects are in custody in connection to the torture and murder of a woman, while at least one person is still on the run.

The arrested suspects were identified by East Cleveland police as:

  • Indya Pauldo
  • Anthony Bryant
  • Brittany Smith
  • Destiny Henderson
  • Portia Williams
  • Nathaniel Poke Jr.

A seventh suspect, identified as Hakeem-Ali Shomo, is still on the run, East Cleveland police said.

According to investigators, the suspects are involved with the brutal murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer. Her body was found on Tuesday dumped in the basement of an abandoned burned-out home on Savannah Street in East Cleveland.

Chief Scott Gardner, with the East Cleveland Police Department, said it’s believed that Pointer had information related to a crime in Cleveland, adding that the 22-year-old woman was abducted from a home in North Randall

The suspects allegedly tortured her in an attempt to get information about the crime before she was murdered.

Poke Jr. is the only suspect with records related to the case filed with the East Cleveland Municipal Court. He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday at 11 a.m.

