Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues, but a cold front is just hours away.  There is rain in the forecast, but not a lot of it.  That’s unfortunate because we are still about 95 percent below normal for the month of November.  The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 45.  The cold front will move in after midnight and cross our area during the morning commute through about noon.  Showers and breezy weather are likely, but severe weather is not. In fact, only one or two thunderstorms are possible to accompany the front.  This weekend is when the cooler weather moves in.  Frost is possible Saturday morning, but likely Sunday morning as some places near freezing.  Daily highs this weekend will be in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine. South wind at 10mph tonight and turning from the Northwest Thursday at the same speeds.  Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 5:03pm.

