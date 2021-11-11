Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Veterans Day deals and events in Jackson’s metro area

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for ways to enjoy Veterans Day with friends and family members, here are some ways you can mark the federal holiday, November 11.

Madison County School events

November 11

  • Germantown High School

8:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. in the school’s multipurpose gym (follow signs in the parking lot).

Mississippi Wall of the Fallen: students, faculty, and local veterans will have the opportunity to visit this traveling memorial in remembrance and in honor of Veterans Day

  • Madison Central High School

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the school auditorium

Veterans and Madison Central seniors will attend the program organized by the Madison Central JROTC.

  • Velma Jackson High School

10:45 a.m. in the school auditorium

Ms. Monica Williams will be the speaker and local veterans and JROTC will be in attendance.

Jackson Public School events

Jackson Public Schools JROTC Program will host the following special events at each JPS high school to honor military veterans in the Jackson community.

November 11

Veterans Day deals:

Golden Corral:

For the 21st year, Golden Corral is excited to serve a complimentary “thank you” meal to all active-duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves, and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night (Veterans Day: November 11, 2021, from 5-9 p.m.) All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage. The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide.

Walk-On’s:

Walk-On’s is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger & a side of fries.

Winn-Dixie:

All local Winn-Dixie stores will offer an 11% discount to veterans and active military service members on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

