LIVE: Sheriff candidates debate ahead of runoff election

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The top two candidates looking to become the top law enforcement officer in Hinds county are facing off in a debate Thursday night.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler received 31 percent of the votes. Finishing in second was captain Tyree Jones, who received 24 percent of the vote.

Crisler was appointed as the interim sheriff in August by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors after Lee Vance died from COVID-19 complications. He has more than 20 years of experience in both the military and law enforcement.

Jones worked with the Jackson Police Department for two decades. He was appointed as captain in the criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s department in 2019.

Whichever candidate is elected will finish serving out the remainder of Lee Vance’s term.

The debate begins at 6 p.m. Click here to watch live.

