Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity suspended at University of Mississippi for hazing

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Mississippi has been suspended for hazing.

The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, that’s headquartered in Memphis, says the Gammi Iota chapter at Ole Miss has been suspended until May 2025.

Officials say the decision came after an investigation with the university uncovered acts of hazing.

Ole Miss released the following statement regarding the suspension:

“On Nov. 10, the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi was notified by Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity that its charter was suspended. Working in concert with Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, the university’s Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct suspended all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi with immediate effect until May 1, 2025. This decision follows an investigation that uncovered acts of hazing. The international fraternity and university arrived at this decision together following a joint inquiry into the incidents.

Hazing and related behavior that puts student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated.”

