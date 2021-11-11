Connect. Shop. Support Local.
No. 11 Texas A&M visits No. 12 Mississippi in SEC showdown

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs past Mississippi defensive lineman Patrick Lucas...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs past Mississippi defensive lineman Patrick Lucas Jr. (50) as he moves the ball forward during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
No. 11 Texas A&M will pit its stingy defense against Matt Corral and 12th-ranked Mississippi this weekend.

The two teams meet in Oxford with the Aggies still alive in the Southeastern Conference West Division. That’s thanks to a win over No. 3 Alabama that started a four-game winning streak.

The Rebels have won four of five since losing to the Crimson Tide.

Corral is the only FBS quarterback with 2,500 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.

The Aggies are a slight favorite in the game.

