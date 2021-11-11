Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mobile sports betting now possible at one South Mississippi casino

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile sports betting has finally arrived in South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage is currently the only casino that allows it and gamblers can only do it on casino property.

Still, casino insiders and gamblers believe this is a step in the right direction.

BetMGM went live inside the Beau Rivage Wednesday morning, which means once you download the app, you’ll be able to place wagers on almost everything.

”This has been something that the guests have wanted for a long time. The state of Mississippi has wanted it for a long time and we finally got it here,” said Beau Rivage Sportsbook Manager Carl Johnson.

Casino leaders believe the convenience and ability to live gamble with more lines than ever before are what make mobile gaming so vital to the industry’s future.

”As the technology continues to improve we have to keep up with it and we know the younger generations desire more in their hand opportunities,” said MGM Resorts Southeast Group Vice President and Legal Counsel Anthony Delvescovo. “They are more spontaneous, they want to have statistics and have the ability to bet. They don’t want to stand in lines, that is what they are used to and it is what we want to give them.”

As of now, you’re only able to place a mobile wager while at the Beau Rivage.

The property uses geofencing to ensure the gambling remains legal, and bets are only placed within a certain area. For example, bets can’t be made inside the parking garage on the app.

While the limited range drastically alters the convenience behind the concept, insiders believe this can prove to legislators that full-on mobile wagering should be allowed. Many gamblers agree, are just happy that the industry is making progress.

”This is the finger touching the domino. The domino hasn’t fallen yet, but once it does the rest will follow. I tell you what, I know for a fact a lot of these casinos are more than excited to get this going,” said Kyle Hillyard.

The state legislature is expected to discuss the idea of relaxing mobile betting restrictions in the Magnolia State when they return to session in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi
High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Lily Tomlin plays Ernestine the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she...
‘B’ is for ‘banned:’ Mississippi’s historic battle with Sesame Street

Latest News

Gluckstadt to become its own city; Source: WLBT
Gluckstadt searching for first police chief
Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert; warrants issued for non-custodial...
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Lung Cancer Awarenesss Month: How you can protect your health
The importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Day deals and events in Jackson’s metro area