Mississippi State student competes on Jeopardy! Thurs.

Tucker Shope
Tucker Shope(Jeopardy!)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State Bulldog is competing on Jeopardy! on Thursday.

Tucker Shope, a graduate student at MSU, will test his knowledge against two other contestants.

Shope is a Georgia native working on a Ph.D. in history.

According to his school bio, his research focuses on educational filmmaking and distribution in the early 20th century.

You can tune in to see if Tucker wins on WLBT at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

