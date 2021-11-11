Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man who allegedly shot woman in stomach, killing her, now in JPD custody after fleeing to Arkansas

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting two women, killing one of them, has been returned to Mississippi after fleeing to Arkansas.

Carlos Vanrell allegedly shot both Miesha Robinson, 28, and Cierra Rhymes, 27, after a fight began at Lacazela Mexican Restaurant on Fortification Street on October 24.

Robinson was shot in the stomach and Rhymes was hit in the back.

Both women were rushed to St. Dominic and later taken to UMMC. Robinson would die from her injuries.

Vanrell is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle/drive by shooting, and homicide.

