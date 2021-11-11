Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lung Cancer Awarenesss Month: How you can protect your health

By Carmen Poe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lung Cancer is not the most common form of cancer, but it’s the leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women.

Each year, about 218,500 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from this disease.

You can lower your lung cancer risk in several ways, according to the CDC:

  • Don’t smoke
  • Stay away from secondhand smoke
  • Get your home tested for radon
  • Consider screening

A thoracic surgeon at Baptist Hospital said early detection is important with lung cancer because symptoms don’t show up until it’s in an aggressive stage, but by that time it will most likely be too late to have several treatment options.

“You can see it, can’t feel it, you can press on our long obviously and so it so it can grow and spread,” Dr. Galen Ohnmacht said. “There are no nerve endings in the lungs to protect anything that’s growing or spreading until it gets to be very advanced.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery

Latest News

The importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Day deals and events in Jackson’s metro area
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms for parts of Veterans Day; chilly air returns by weekend