Lakeland Place closed Thurs. evening due to gas leak

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WSAW)
By Howard Ballou and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Some businesses along Lakeland Place were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas main was ruptured there.

Lakeland Place in front of Walmart is currently shut down and is expected to be closed for 12 hours, according to Flowood Police.

Cpl. J.W. Graham said a construction company hit the gas line, causing the leak.

He said several businesses were evacuated, including a car wash, a car care center and a dry cleaners.

Lakeland Place is an access road that runs along the south side of Lakeland Drive. It serves Walmart and several other businesses in that area.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m.

WLBT crews are headed to the scene and we will provide updates when they’re available.

