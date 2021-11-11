Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition

Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the leg by his girlfriend, police say.

Jackson police say the shooting happened on Culbertson Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

It’s a few blocks away from West Capitol Street.

Police have not identified the couple but say investigators did interview the girlfriend.

