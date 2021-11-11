Jackson seeking to recoup $100K it ‘inadvertently paid’ vendor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they paid more than $101,000 to a vendor for services that were never authorized and are now hoping the court will help recoup the money.

The city’s case against Expert Professional Solutions is expected to go to trial Monday, nearly two years after the city first filed suit against the firm in Hinds County Court.

Jackson is seeking to recoup $100,000, a little less than the amount city leaders say it “inadvertently paid” XPS between August 1 and September 30, 2019.

Contractors filed a counterclaim for breach of contract days later, saying Jackson refused to pay an additional $82,500 for services billed in November and December of 2019 and January of 2020.

Those services were for work provided on the city’s “lift, shift and enhance project,” which moved the water billing system off the city’s terrestrial servers and onto a cloud-based system. XPS claims those services were authorized by the Lumumba administration.

Meanwhile, a consultant brought on by the city council to look into the matter confirmed the work was done, it was done at a fair market price and it was requested by the city administration.

According to the city’s complaint, Jackson city leaders signed off on three invoices submitted for payment in August and September 2019. Services rendered were described as “program management, project management, and client-side vendor management for water billing cloud hosting implementation.”

The city, though, claims XPS was not hired for those services but was brought on in 2018 to serve as a technology and security consultant.

Records show the firm would help the city meet its cyber security compliance requirements, a project that would have included researching and assessing technologies for the city to use, as well as identifying security gaps the city needed to shore up.

Minutes show the city council brought on XPS on a 4-0 vote. (WLBT)

The contract was to be for six months and not exceed $48,000, court records show.

The city claims “XPS did not provide the city any consulting services whatsoever,” and that “services were neither performed nor invoiced... during the term of the agreement.”

After that six months was up, in May 2019, XPS submitted another proposal to the city to help it move its water billing software onto a cloud-based server.

However, Jackson claims it never acted on that proposal and had not acted on it when it filed suit in county court in February the following year.

Even so, the city says XPS submitted multiple invoices, including three for a combined $101,800, and that those invoices were paid.

Jackson did not pay three other invoices, and on February 4, 2020, the council authorized the city attorney to file suit against XPS, W. Akil Webster, and John Does 1-3 to “collect and recover claims owed.”

Akil Webster, also known as Willie Webster, according to court documents, is an officer/director for the Fortification Street-based consulting company, the Secretary of State’s website states.

Also that February, the council censured then-Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine for making $52,000 in overpayments to XPS.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba defended Blaine at the time, saying the payments were an honest mistake.

“It was made (in) honest error because it was believed that there was no end date to it,” Lumumba said, referring to the XPS contract.

The council also sought input from the Office of the State Auditor and brought on Lynn Chaffin, who has experience in information technology strategy, program delivery, and project management for municipal governments. She was tasked with performing “a valuation report on the services rendered by XPS.”

According to Chaffin’s report:

The work performed by XPS, as set forth in the invoices, was in fact performed

Both the time and hourly rate billed in the invoices was reasonable and... fair market value

The work performed under the invoices was needed by the city of Jackson

And the work performed... was requested by the city administration

Copies of the city’s and XPS claims are shown below:

