Jackson has a double-dutch club and no one is under 40

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of moms and grandmoms in Jackson are making a childhood staple brand new again.

They’re called the 40 + Double Dutch Club, and they’re ordinary people you might see around town, like teachers, health professionals, police, and counselors.

The women meet each Saturday and hopscotch around town, jumping rope, hula hooping, playing hopscotch, and patty-caking like when they were kids.

Double-Dutch team captain 42-year-old Quiana Head remembers the times.

“I was introduced to jumping rope in PE class in elementary school.”

And Head said it was love at first jump.

“Before we even got off the bus, we would be counting who would go first,” she laughed. “We ran home, did our homework, then met up every day to jump rope.”

Head grew up in Tchula, where there was little recreation, so jumping rope was the best part of each day.

“It was fun; I was with my girls,” she reminisced. “It was something that I learned to do very well, and it allowed me to escape all the tough stuff that I experienced as a kid.”

And it didn’t get easier - at first. As she grew older, Head said, the harder life became. She became a teenage mom and faced one challenge after another, including poverty, abuse, and even thoughts of suicide.

Now, she’s a life coach who started the Jackson chapter to help other women find sisterhood and escape their own ‘tough stuff’.

“I’ve had this on my vision board, like literally having a Double Dutch team. And my husband and I were headed home one day talking about it, and I just looked it up on Facebook and found it existed.”

Not only was it a Facebook club, but to Quiana’s surprise, the 40 + Double Dutch Club was a five-year-old movement with more than 20,000 members all over the world.

Check out our new 63 year young double-dutcher!❤️ Great job, Bonnie!! ❤️ Posted by Quiana Head Holmes on Monday, October 11, 2021

The non-profit organization was initially started by a Chicago woman named Pamela Robinson, who ironically had the same vision as Quiana - a place for women to experience happiness and freedom.

“It has turned into somewhat of a ministry for all of the women who are involved,” Robinson, who’s now 50, told NPR. “We now have over 20,000 members on our Facebook group page, and there are women who have battled depression and who are going through chemotherapy, who have more experience with grief and loss ... who are coming out and they are experiencing a joy that they haven’t experienced in a long time.”

The oldest jumper is in her 80s, but for these ladies, age is just a number.

“This is our exercise,” Robinson says, “and it’s helping us to improve our physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Now women across the nation are getting fit, forming bonds, and despite any gray hair, becoming like carefree little girls again.

What an amazing time at Northpark Mall!!🎉🎊❤️ #40plusdoubledutch #JacksonMS #ComoMS Thanks, Selena Cook, for driving all the way from Como, MS to join us!! You are AMAZING!! Posted by Quiana Head Holmes on Saturday, November 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.