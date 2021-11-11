Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Human body discovered inside building in Vicksburg

Human body discovered inside building in Vicksburg
Human body discovered inside building in Vicksburg(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Human remains were discovered Wednesday inside of a Vicksburg building.

According to police, at 2:07 p.m. officers responded to an address on Clay Street due to reports of a dead person inside.

When they arrived, authorities did find human remains inside the building.

The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
‘When will we ever get our moment?’ | Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

Latest News

Former councilman says Highway 18 corridor near possible annexation area represents Jackson’s...
Former councilman says Highway 18 corridor near possible annexation area represents Jackson’s ‘best investment’
Former councilman says Highway 18 corridor near possible annexation area represents Jackson’s...
Former councilman says Highway 18 corridor near possible annexation area represents Jackson’s ‘best investment’
Startup companies meet investors and network to build businesses
Startup companies meet investors and network to build businesses
Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity suspended at University of Mississippi for hazing