Human body discovered inside building in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Human remains were discovered Wednesday inside of a Vicksburg building.

According to police, at 2:07 p.m. officers responded to an address on Clay Street due to reports of a dead person inside.

When they arrived, authorities did find human remains inside the building.

The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

