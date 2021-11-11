Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high speed chase on I-55 Wednesday spanned multiple counties in the metro before finally ending in North Mississippi.

WLBT picked up the chase near Canton, where it had been going on for several miles. The chase would end almost 70 miles from that city.

We have reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to try and find out what happened and are waiting for a response.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it did not have information about the chase.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
‘When will we ever get our moment?’ | Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

Latest News

High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi
High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi
WLBT at 10p
Special session for medical marijuana seeming less likely
Special session for medical marijuana seeming less likely
Special session for medical marijuana seeming less likely
Special session for medical marijuana seeming less likely