High speed chase on I-55 spans multiple counties before ending in North Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high speed chase on I-55 Wednesday spanned multiple counties in the metro before finally ending in North Mississippi.

WLBT picked up the chase near Canton, where it had been going on for several miles. The chase would end almost 70 miles from that city.

We have reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to try and find out what happened and are waiting for a response.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it did not have information about the chase.

