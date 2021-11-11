HAPPENING TODAY: Ice skating sessions back open at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ice skating is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum beginning Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking for a little winter fun, ice skating is set to open at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum once again this year.

The rink opens Thursday, Nov. 11, just in time for some holiday fun as families gather to spend Thanksgiving together.

Tickets to skate are $13 per person, which includes ice skates. It’s an additional $10 to rent a Bobby the Seal skate aid rental. Each session lasts 90 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office one hour prior to the session beginning. Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone or online and cannot be bought in advance.

Concessions are only sold on Fridays and Saturdays. Birthdays can be booked via the website or by phone. Private ice rental is available on dates that public skating sessions are not being held.

To get to the rink, enter through gate 1 off Hwy. 90, park in lot 3, and purchase tickets at the box office at the north arena entrance.

Multiple 90-minute skating sessions are offered this month on Thursdays through Sundays. Beginning in December, additional sessions will be offered on Wednesday nights. To see a complete schedule of times and days that skating will be held, click here.

The Biloxi ice skating rink is the only public rink between Lafayette, La. and Pensacola, Fla.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

