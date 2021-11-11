Gov. Reeves: State of Emergency will expire on Nov. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will not again extend the State of Emergency related to COVID-19.

Instead, it will be allowed to expire on November 20. The current State of Emergency was set to expire on November 11, but this decision will extend it eight more days.

With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it is time to end the State of Emergency in Mississippi. It will expire on November 20.

Reeves had been extending the State of Emergency on a month-to-month basis to aid the state’s response to COVID-19 hospitalization and vaccination efforts.

Earlier this year, Reeves announced that he would allow the State of Emergency to expire. His announcement came in June, two days after House Speaker Philip Gunn called for the order to come to an end. At the time, Reeves said he would allow it to expire in August.

Then in August, days before it was set to expire, Reeves extended the State of Emergency.

