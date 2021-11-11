Gluckstadt searching for first police chief

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Police officers looking to build a new police department from the ground up could look no further than Gluckstadt for the opportunity.

The city of Gluckstadt recently began advertising for its first police chief.

The person eventually hired will be responsible for building the department from scratch, says Mayor Walter Morrison.

That means not only hiring officers but securing vehicles, drawing up department policies, and establishing the city’s municipal court system.

“The Gluckstadt Police Department does not exist. We literally have to do everything from hiring a police chief and then have him put all the systems in place that routine police departments have,” Morrison said. “That’s everything the public would see – police officers, police cars and all the equipment police officers utilize. Behind the scenes, (the chief) has to put policies and procedures in place, coordinate with the county on the 911 emergency system, all sorts of things that the public doesn’t know the inner workings of.”

“This is one of those deals where this person, their reputation is going to rise and fall on this. If they’re hired and they do a poor job, that’s what they will be remembered for,” he said. “If they’re hired and do a fantastic job, they will be remembered for that. It’s quite a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity.”

The chief will be one of the first hires by the city, which was incorporated earlier this year.

In May, the Mississippi Supreme Court approved the Citizens for Gluckstadt’s incorporation efforts. The city includes between 4,000 and 5,000 residents in a roughly 10.8-square-mile tract of land north of the city of Madison.

Since then, the mayor and board of aldermen have hired a city clerk and have leased space for a new City Hall. Leaders there are also looking to bring on a zoning administrator.

The city began advertising for a police chief earlier this week.

Morrison said Gluckstadt is conducting a mostly local and regional search but wouldn’t be surprised if candidates from across the country showed interest.

“When we hired our city clerk, we got interest from people as far away as Arizona,” he said. “But I think it (the chief’s search) would be probably more fairly described as a local search. The applications we’ve received have all been from within the state of Mississippi.”

So far, four candidates have thrown their hats into the ring.

Morrison expects more applications will be submitted in the coming weeks. “We haven’t put a deadline on for when we would hire. We would like to hire sooner rather than later,” he said. “If someone is interested, please send in your application sooner than later.”

He said as applications are compiled, they will be collected and reviewed by him and the board.

“They’ve got to be passionate about the job and driven to succeed,” he said. “Because they’ve got a hard task, certainly, ahead of them... We’re looking for someone with good leadership skills, a sense of discretion, and a tireless work ethic.”

The new chief will have a $1 million budget to work with. As part of Gluckstadt’s 2021-22 spending plan, the city set aside $1 million for the department – a little more than a third of the city’s projected revenue.

“That just shows you the degree to which we’re going to have to devote our time and resources to building out a police department,” he said.

Until a department is in place, Gluckstadt will continue to be patrolled by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “They have been very, very cooperative in understanding and recognizing it’s not going to be overnight that we’re going to build our police department out,” Morrison said. “The county has done a fantastic job of doing what they did long before we were a city.”

It took about two years for the city of Byram to put its police force in place after its incorporation was approved in April 2009.

In 2010, the mayor and board hired Luke Thompson as the department’s first chief, who at the time projected it would take 12 to 18 months to put a department in place.

It took the city less time than expected, with the Byram Police Department taking over law enforcement in the south Hinds County municipality in May 2011. At the time, the department had 30 employees and 19 police officers.

Morrison said Gluckstadt’s first department will include eight officers, including the chief and an animal control officer.

The mayor says he expects the city to begin hosting board meetings at a city hall location in January, once the building is renovated. For now, he says the municipal court will likely meet in the board room as well.

The city hall is located at 343 Distribution Drive. Contractors are renovating the facility now.

“We have to certainly crawl before we can walk, and we’re a long way from running,” he said. “So this is a good, efficient plan.”

