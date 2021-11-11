Former councilman says Highway 18 corridor near possible annexation area represents Jackson’s ‘best investment’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson City Councilman said he thinks the Highway 18 corridor, located close to an area being considered for annexation by city officials, represents Jackson’s best economic investment for the future.

“When it comes to annexation, the city’s gonna have to make a real case to make it a good business decision for the citizens who live in the proposed area to [want to] buy in,” said State Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-Jackson).

Part of that business decision, Stamps said, would involve the viability of the Highway 18 corridor.

The highway runs very close to what city documents indicate is the area sought for annexation: portions of Springridge Road, McFarland Road and Jackson-Raymond Road.

That area will become home to the Byram Parkway as construction on that four-lane thoroughfare project continues, eventually ending on Highway 18 near Raymond.

“The number one Walmart in the state of Mississippi is on Highway 18. Number one Lowe’s in the state of Mississippi is on Highway 18. Number one Waffle House in the state of Mississippi,” Stamps said, mentioning also that Subway and IHOP on Highway 18 are the most profitable in the state. “We start at Highway 18 and I-20, and we build an economy going backwards.”

Stamps believes providing better lighting along the highway alone will help spur economic growth, considering many businesses along that stretch close before it gets dark.

The former councilman has been championing Highway 18 for years, though that growth still hasn’t been fully realized.

“The citizens of Hinds County and the city of Jackson paid for County Line Road and the economic interest, or major ones, were put in Madison County. Same thing with 49 South and [Highway] 25, on Lakeland Drive,” Stamps said. “Those are shared economies. The Highway 18 corridor is the best investment for the city of Jackson, because whatever we build there, we don’t share that money with anybody.”

Officially, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declined to tell the public the area the city wants to annex, saying the matter was a legal one at this point.

It’s not known how many square miles or acres would be affected nor how many homes or businesses would fall in that annexed area.

Stamps said city leaders have been talking about the possibility of expanding the city’s borders for nearly a decade, but he believes some tough conversations will have to take place before this annexation can move forward.

“The citizens that I talked to about this issue in my district, the bulk of the dadgum thing’s in my house district,” Stamps said. “People want education, public safety, sewer, fire support. If the city’s gonna, you know, come to the table with something real, then we can start the conversation.”

The most recent Census numbers show approximately 20,000 left Jackson over the last ten years.

Stamps said expanding to this new economic opportunity will also come with skepticism from those who might have left the city because of repeated issues with basic services like water or police protection.

“What’s the city’s real interest in representing the proposed new west and south Jackson when it’s been under valuing and disinvesting from the current west and south Jackson?” Stamps said.

The council is expected to vote November 23 on this annexation ordinance.

It’s unclear at this point whether public hearings will be held.

