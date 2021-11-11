Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Five teenage boys were indicted on sexual abuse charges after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl a year ago.

District Attorney Ricky Smith says the Warren County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation a year ago after learning about a 13-year-old girl sneaking out of her home in the evenings.

Smith said deputies found out the girl had sex with five teenage boys ranging from ages 17 to 18 years of age.

While the girl consented to the sexual actions, state law says because she was 13, she was not legally allowed to consent to any sexual activities.

“The laws of the State of Mississippi say that an individual under the age of 16 does not have the authority to consent to sexual relations, and if the person they’re having sexual relations with was more than 24 months older than her, then that would be a felony for statutory rape. Even if it was willing participation by the victim,” Smith said.

Smith said he has tried to educate teenagers of this law for year by visiting schools in the area.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a 13-year-old, if she walks into the room naked and says ‘Here I am,’ that if you’re 24-months older than her, or him, it could be a him, then that’s a felony that could put you in prison for the rest of your life,” Smith said.

The DA added that the girl did have alcohol in her system during the time and that could be connected to the decision for charges.

The indictments of the 5 teenage boys comes after a year due to back up at the state crime lab.

