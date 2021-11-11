Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms for parts of Veterans Day; cooler by weekend

Post Fronts, Much Cooler Air Will Slip Into The Area By Week's End Th(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VETERANS DAY: Expect rain and a few storms to sweep through the area, mainly through morning hours. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, though a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out near the line. Most of the rain will end through midday with temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s. Skies will gradually clear from west to east through the day. Skies trend mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: In the wake of the first front, expect sunshine mixing with zones of patchy fog to kick off your day with temperatures in the 40s; we’ll rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Our next front will slip through during the evening and overnight period – kicking up a bank of clouds as it sweeps through. Lows will fall back into the lower 40s on the heels of a brisk NW breeze.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure moves into the area in the wake of our secondary front on Saturday – highs will run mostly in the 50s to near 60 amid sunny skies. A widespread light frost remains possible early Sunday morning. Another front could sweep through Sunday afternoon, reinforcing cool air into early next week. We’ll go from the middle 60s Sunday and Monday – rebounding through the 60s to near 70 by mid-next week with rain chances remain near-zero.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

