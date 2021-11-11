Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly led authorities on a multi-county chase is now behind bars at the Madison County Jail.

Desmond McKinney, of Memphis, surrendered to police Wednesday at the off-ramp of the Grenada Exit.

The chase began before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Madison County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black Maserati with Texas plates.

A K9 smelled drugs, but before the officer could investigate, the driver sped off.

The driver led deputies north along I-55. WLBT caught up with the chase in Canton.

After learning about the chase, Carroll County and Montgomery County deputies, along with Winona Police, put out spike strips.

The strips were deployed, which led to a tire being blown out on the vehicle.

McKinney allegedly continued driving to Grenada on a rim before surrendering on the Grenada off-ramp.

The suspect eventually reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, police say.

McKinney is facing several charges, including being a felon with a concealed weapon, fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, carless driving and a motor vehicle violation.

