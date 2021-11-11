Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption

Buddy the dog up for adoption
Buddy the dog up for adoption(Tunica Humane Society)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUNICA, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve been following this story, then you know all about Buddy’s road to recovery.

He was badly burned after being set on fire by a child under the age of 12 back in April. Tunica Humane Society stepped in to help Buddy recover slowly but surely and now he’s ready for a home.

The humane society says placing Buddy with a family is not something they are taking lightly, “We feel it is in Buddy’s best interest to place him with a family here in the Mid-South so that MSU would be close by if ever needed.”

If you are interested in adopting Buddy to become his forever family, submit an application at tunicahumanesociety.com.

Buddy's Journey Back to Life❤ It was unthinkable. What happened to Buddy back in April, 2021 was devastating to the...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Thursday, November 11, 2021

