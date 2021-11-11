Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage woman accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Alexis Hearnsberger was given 10 years deferred adjudication and a fine for pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. Hearnsberger must also register as a sex offender and receive sex offender counseling.

Hearnsberger was 29 at the time of her arrest in 2019 after a mother found photos of Hearnsberger unclothed on her 13-year-old son’s phone. Hearnsberger also admitted to initiating a sexual relationship with the boy earlier that year.

