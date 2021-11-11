Batson Hospital now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children ages 5-11 can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

Thursday, UMMC announced that parents could make appointments via UMMC’s website or by calling (601) 815-5300 or (888) 815-2005.

The Pfizer vaccine is available.

Appointments are available to all children ages 5 to 11, not just Children’s of Mississippi or UMMC patients, said Dr. Benjamin Dillard, division director of general pediatrics and pediatric care.

“We have volunteers from the School of Nursing, the School of Pharmacy, and various departments across the UMMC campus who have stepped forward to assist in our efforts to get children vaccinated safely and efficiently,” Dillard said. “I’m extremely proud of the team we have at the Batson Kids Clinic and the efforts that are going into getting this vaccine to our patients.”

Children’s doses are a third of the size of doses for adults. Just like adults, children must receive two shots and must get them at least 21 days part. Children will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Previously, the vaccine was available to ages 12 to 15 through an emergency use authorization approved in May.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11, which gives Dr. April Palmer, professor and chief of pediatric infectious diseases, hope.

“Vaccines are our best option for ending this pandemic,” she said. “We encourage parents to protect their children from COVID-19 and also to make sure their children are up to date on vaccinations against flu, measles, whooping cough, and other diseases.”

Side effects of the vaccine include pain at the injection site, fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, muscle, and joint pain.

