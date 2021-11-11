Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building.

Details are slim but we do know several crews are battling the fire.

The name of the apartment complex is unknown, but it’s located on West Highland Drive near Metrocenter Mall.

Firefighters have not said if anyone was trapped inside the apartment.

Thursday morning, WLBT crews noticed several people standing outside the building watching firefighters fight the flames.

